Photo gallery: Clairfield hosts Powell Valley
Clairfield hosted Powell Valley November 18 for a full slate of basketball games. The Lady Indians JV team won 15-8 and the JV boys won 34-5. During the varsity games, Powell Valley won 41-10 during the girls game and 53-36 during the boys game. Here are a few photos form the action, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
