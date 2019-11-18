November 19, 2019

Photo gallery: Clairfield hosts Powell Valley

By Allen Earl

Published 11:05 pm Monday, November 18, 2019

Clairfield hosted Powell Valley November 18 for a full slate of basketball games. The Lady Indians JV team won 15-8 and the JV boys won 34-5. During the varsity games, Powell Valley won 41-10 during the girls game and 53-36 during the boys game. Here are a few photos form the action, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

