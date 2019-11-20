Tazewell Speedway releases schedule for 2020

Tazewell Speedway track owner Gary Hall has released the racing schedule for the 2020 season. The 55th season will kick off at The World’s Fastest 1/3 Mile Dirt Track with the 11th Annual Charles Trammell Memorial on Saturday night March 28th. On Saturday night April 11th Tazewell will welcome the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Late Model Series for the largest one-day show in Tazewell Speedway history. The 75 lap feature will pay $20,000 to win and $1,000 to start.

Tazewell Speedway 2020 Schedule of Events:

March 21, Practice

March 28, full racing program featuring UCRA Late Model Series $2,000 to win 11th Annual Charles Trammell Memorial.

April 4, full racing program

April 11, $20,000 to win Schaffer Oil Late Models. Other classes to be announced.

April 18, full racing program with dollar hot dogs.

April 25, full racing program

May 2, full racing program featuring The Iron Man Modified Series

May 9, full racing program, Mother’s Day Specials

May 16, full racing program

May 24, Memorial Day weekend with the Second Annual Melvin Corum Memorial, $3,001 To Win, UCRA Late Model Series.

May 30, full racing program and dollar hot dogs.

June 6, Double points night and full racing program with kids night, 20,000 nickels on track.

June 13, Mid-Season Championship Night

June 20, full racing program

June 27, full racing program with dollar hot dogs

July 3, Friday Night Firecracker Special, Schaffer Oil Iron Man Super Late Models, $5,000 to win with fireworks.

July 11, No racing (Summer vacation)

July 18, full racing program, Coca Cola Family Night, 25 cent Cokes and lots of Coke prizes.

July 25, The Annual Schaeffer Oil Southern Nationals Finale Super Late Models $10,000 to win, Ray Varner Ford 50. Other classes to be announced.

August 1, Full Racing Program with fan appreciation night, $5 grandstand admittance.

August 8, full racing program featuring the UCRA Late model Series, $3,000 to win!

August 15, Full Racing Program

August 22, Full Racing Program. Double points.

August 29, Full Racing Program and final regular season and points race, Dollar hot dogs.

September 6, Sunday Night 12th Annual Buddy Rogers Memorial 44. Schaeffer Oil Super Late Models, $4,400 to win! Championship Night! Champions crowned/trophies!

October 10, Special race to be announced.

Schedule is subject to change. Updated information will be on www.tazewellspeedway.net and Facebook, Tazewell Speedway.