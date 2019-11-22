Photo gallery: Downhour joins LMU golf
Cumberland Gap Golf standout Carley Downhour, friends, family, coaches and school officials gathered in the library November 22 to witness her signing to play golf with Lincoln Memorial University. Here are a few photos from the signing celebration. Please enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition. Congratulations.
