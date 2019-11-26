Panthers junior varsity boys defeats Washburn

Cumberland Gap High School hosted the Washburn Pirates, November 25. There were three games on the schedule including the junior varsity boys and the two varsity games.

The junior varsity boys were the opening game and the Panthers got on the board first with two free throws followed by two lay ups to lead 6-0. The score was 10-0 before Washburn hit their first two points of the game. The Panthers led 17-9 at the end of one period. Cumberland Gap rolled during the second period and dropped in 24 points to lead 41-14 at the half.

During the third the Panthers extended their lead out to 62-16 by using great defense which transitioned to lay ups. The fourth period went quickly thanks to a running clock but in the end it was the Panthers winning 75-19.

Leading the Panthers in the win was Dylan Ellison with 18. Noah Robertson had 15, Will Douglas had 11, Lance Owens had 10, Gabriel Peterson had seven, Braden Ellison had six, Seth Massengill had four, Brian Baker had four and Landon Higginbotham had one. Washburn was led by Ethen Helton with eight.