Photo gallery: Livesay wins both varsity games against SMMS
The Livesay varsity teams swept Soldier’s Memorial, December 3. The Lady Eagles won 32-27 during a close game and the Eagles defeated the Blue Devils in a two overtime thriller, 40-39. Enjoy this gallery of photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
You Might Like
Photo gallery: Livesay junior varsity versus Soldier’s Memorial
Here is a photo gallery from the H.Y. versus S.M.M.S. junior varsity games, December 3. The Lady Eagles and Eagles... read more