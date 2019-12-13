December 14, 2019

Livesay names homecoming queen

By Allen Earl

Published 1:52 pm Friday, December 13, 2019

Eighth grader Rylie Ditty was crowned H.Y. Livesay Homecoming Queen, December 5, at the Livesay versus Lafollette game.

Rylie is the daughter of Amy Farley and Matt Ditty of Harrogate, Tennessee. She was escorted by Evan Thomas, son of Tess & J.R. Thomas of Tazewell, Tennessee.

