Livesay names homecoming queen
Eighth grader Rylie Ditty was crowned H.Y. Livesay Homecoming Queen, December 5, at the Livesay versus Lafollette game.
Rylie is the daughter of Amy Farley and Matt Ditty of Harrogate, Tennessee. She was escorted by Evan Thomas, son of Tess & J.R. Thomas of Tazewell, Tennessee.
