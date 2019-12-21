Photo gallery: SMMS boys and Livesay girls win championships plus dance and cheer

The 2019 Claiborne County middle school varsity basketball tournament ended, December 20, at Cumberland Gap High School and was hosted by H.Y. Livesay.

The Lady Eagles won the girl’s basketball championship. Soldier’s Memorial Middle School was second, Powell Valley finished third and Midway finished fourth. Clairfield won the Sportsmanship trophy.

SMMS won the boy’s basketball Championship. H.Y. Livesay was second, Powell Valley was third and Midway finished in fourth place. Clairfield boys were awarded the Sportsmanship trophy.

H.Y. once again was the cheer and dance champions. Forge Ridge finished second in dance, Powell Valley finished third and Midway finished fourth in dance. The second place cheer team was Midway and Forge Ridge finished fourth.

The all tournament team for the boys had Ethan Cupp as Most Valuable Player and for the girls it was Gracie Nash.

It was a very good night of sports in the 2019 tournament and here are the photos of all the winners. Congratulations to all the teams and champions.

Enjoy the photos and look for more game action on the website and in a future print edition soon.