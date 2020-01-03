Photo gallery: CHS versus Hancock County
Claiborne High loaded the buses and took all four basketball teams and their cheerleaders. They won three out of four games. The JV Lady Bulldogs won 30-16, JV boys lost 38-23, Varsity girls won 54-22 and the varsity boys won 71-54. Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
