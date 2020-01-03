January 4, 2020

Photo gallery: CHS versus Hancock County

By Allen Earl

Published 11:25 pm Friday, January 3, 2020

Claiborne High loaded the buses and took all four basketball teams and their cheerleaders. They won three out of four games. The JV Lady Bulldogs won 30-16, JV boys lost 38-23, Varsity girls won 54-22 and the varsity boys won 71-54. Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

