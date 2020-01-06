Hollin named to 3A, All-Coaches Team

Claiborne Bulldogs senior wide receiver Haydn Hollin just received a huge post-season award from the Tennessee High School Football Coaches Association. Tennessee coaches have added Hollin’s name to the TnFCA 3A All State team for 2019.

This is a huge award for one of the most decorated players in Claiborne football history. Hollin had stats that rivaled the very best in the nation and finished the season as a thousand yard wide receiver establishing his name at the top of the state in terms of yardage. As impressive as his stats are on the field they do not account for the type of young man Hollin is off the field. Haydn was always willing to talk to younger players before and after the games and even spent time with other CHS players reading to kids at local schools. Hollin also plays baseball and is a great infielder and hitter on the Bulldogs baseball team.

When asked about the honor Hollin said this, “First off I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, without Him, none of us would be here right now. I’m very blessed and honored to receive this award and couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. Also, a special thanks to my family for everything they done for me through the season and in the off season.”

Bulldogs football coach Nathan Medlin said this, “This is our second player (Lukas Neely) to get this award in the last three seasons. I’m really proud of our boys.”

Hollin is weighing his options when it comes to furthering his career and he is in the process off choosing what college he will be attending and playing post high school football.