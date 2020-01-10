Photo gallery: Cumberland Gap hosts Claiborne basketball

The rivalry basketball games between Cumberland Gap and Claiborne were, January 10, with the Gap serving as host school. The Lady Bulldogs junior varsity got a win, 46-24 as did the Panthers junior varsity boys, 42-37.

During the varsity girls game it was the Lady Panthers getting a comfortable win, 53-35 and the Bulldogs held off the Panthers to win the boys game, 63-54.

This was the first meeting this season between the two schools with Claiborne hosting, February 7. Here is a photo gallery of some of the action, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.