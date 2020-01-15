Compiled by Jan Runions

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: karen.rhymer@claiborneprogress.net.

JAN. 14

The Claiborne County Charter Commission will meet on Tuesday, January 14th at 5:30 p.m. in the Chancery Court Room in the Court House in Tazewell. Please park in the back and enter through the back door. The public is welcome to attend.

JAN. 20

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors meeting on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the cooperative’s New Tazewell office located at 420 Straight Creek Road, New Tazewell, TN.

JAN. 21

NOTICE TO CITIZENS OF THE 5th DIST. OF CLAIBORNE COUNTY. Leadership Claiborne will host a PUBLIC Town Hall Meeting at Forge Ridge School, 160 Hill Road, Harrogate, TN 37752 on Jan. 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for all citizens of the 5th district. This is a great opportunity to ask questions and to learn more about our county. ALL 5th district citizens ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND. For further info, call or text 423-489-9829.

JAN. 25

Mobile Lifehouse free mobile food pantry will be offered Saturday, January 25th, 11 AM to 1 PM at Jefferson middle school. A free meal, clothes and worship service will be offered. Facebook: Mobile Lifehouse. Website: http://www.themobilelifehouse.weebly.com/

JAN. 29

The Claiborne County Emergency Communications District will meet in regular session on January 29, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at the Claiborne County Justice Center Training Room. s/s Roger Hager.

FEB. 8

HisStory 2020 youth event. The event starts at 4 pm with escape room breakout sessions. Worship service beginning at 6. Event for Jefferson and surrounding county youth groups. Free event benefiting His Center for Hope and Crisis Relief. We will be taking a love offering of non-perishable foods items at the door to help feed our community. Facebook: HisStory youth conference.

Appalachian Promise of Claiborne County, a 501©3 that serves the Tri State area and is insured, invites everyone to attend the new Alzheimer’s & Dementia Support Group bi-weekly meetings, to be held each Tuesday @ 6 p.m. These meetings will help educate, comfort and assist caregivers in understanding what is happening with their loved ones and provide coping skills. This program is being provided by a trained facilitator. We are blessed to be providing this service to our area. #prayingforacure. Please call or email the office for further information at: 423-259-8189 or apccclaiborne@gmail.com.

Appalachian Promise of Claiborne County, a 501©3 that serves the Tri-State area and is insured, is offering help each Monday at 6 p.m. We can assist with drug rehab placement for those in need who are both insured and noninsured. Help is also available for those transitioning from rehab into the workforce with life skills, job skills training, resumes, rebuilding family bonds and building the bridge from being a felon into the workforce with the Fresh Start Program. Money management classes are available the last Monday night of each month. For more info, call 423-259-8189 or email apccclaiborne@gmail.com.

SunCrest Hospice If you have a passion for helping others who are terminally ill, consider becoming a hospice volunteer. We welcome volunteers from all walks of life. Whether you contribute your time and talents directly with patients, or prefer to work behind the scenes, we invite you to become a member of a dedicated group of compassionate caregivers who serve as vital members of our hospice team. To learn more, call 423-626-1755, or visit 903 Main Street, New Tazewell.

Appalachian Promise of Claiborne County is hosting a workshop for those seeking jobs who are on State and ETHRA Probation. This workshop is for those interested in a new program called PAROLED. To see if you qualify, please attend and bring your current paper work from your probation officer including any I take forms and charges. A photo ID and address must be provided. Classes begin the 3rd Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. For more info call 423-259-8189.

Dress for Success Share Closet and Resume Hub, sponsored by Appalachian Promise, is provided by local churches and is a free service that helps each recipient with a resume, cover sheet and an outfit for a job interview. Tips for how to apply for jobs and etiquette are also taught through this program. If you wish to donate your time or any items call: 423-259-8189.

Claiborne Public Library ‘Bingo for Books’ event will occur every third Monday of each month, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The new program will allow players the opportunity to win books via the library. All ages are welcome to attend. The library will be supplying books appropriate for all ages.

Harrogate Book Station continues its ongoing booksale inside the Shawanee Depot Building at 310 Bristol Road in Harrogate. For more info, call 423-869-9777.

( START ) Support Transition And Recovery Training Tuesday Evenings from 6:30—8 p.m, at 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell (old Powell Valley electric office). START will address substance abuse and addictive processes and provide support and education to individuals and families to help them overcome the strongholds associated. START will also be providing life skills trainings. The program will be led by James Shoffner, Pastor of Riverview Baptist Church. For more information and how you can help or how we can help you, call James at (865) 279-9661 or contact the Stand in the Gap office at 423-300-1302 or email Standntgap@gmail.com and ask about the START program.

The Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO) invites concerned citizens to a monthly Coalition Partners (CP) meeting the first Monday of each month from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the back room of the Gondolier in Harrogate, to partner to find solutions to remedy the effects of the plague substance abuse is having on our Tri-State area communities. SIGCO is recognized by the state of Tennessee as Claiborne County’s prevention coalition. SIGCO is a nonprofit 501 (c) 3 faith-based organization. For more information, call 423-300-1302 or email standntgap@gmail.com, visit www.sigco.org or come by the office or send mail to: SIGCO, 325 Straight Creek Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825. This project is funded under a grant contract with the state of Tennessee, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Greer Cemetery on Straight Creek Road is in need of donations. Send to: Charlene Smith, 1033 Straight Creek Road; New Tazewell, TN 37825. All donations greatly appreciated.

American Legion Post No. 109. All veterans are invited to attend monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Activities begin at 6p.m. with a meal. The meeting is at 7p.m. at 335 Fulkerson Street in Tazewell.

Hospice volunteers for SunCrest Hospice. If you have a passion for helping others who are terminally ill, consider becoming a hospice volunteer. We welcome volunteers from all walks of life. Whether you contribute your time and talents directly with patients, or prefer to work behind the scenes, we invite you to become a member of a dedicated group of compassionate caregivers who serve as vital members of our hospice team. To learn more, call us today. 423-626-1755, or visit 903 Main Street, New Tazewell, TN 37825

Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority Let the Educational Opportunity Center help you. Now is the time to complete your financial aid application (FAFSA) for the fall 2019, spring 2020 and summer 2020 semesters. Some grants are first-come, first-serve, so complete your FAFSA as soon as possible. The FAFSA requires information from your 2017 income taxes. If you did not file a 2017 income tax, please bring all proof of income, such as child support paid/received, Social Security, SSI, W-2 statements, VA benefits, and any other income or benefit you may have received in 2017. The Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority Educational Opportunity Center program is a grant-funded program from the U.S. Department of Education. The Educational Opportunity Center provides assistance with the FAFSA, college/vocational school admissions, financial literacy information, scholarship search, career guidance and test preparation. Our goal is to increase the number of adult participants who enroll in postsecondary education whether in college or vocational school.

Honorably/medically discharged veterans The Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard is looking for your participation to honor veterans whose families wish to have full military honors at their gravesite. If you would like more information, or be part of this great organization, please contact Howard Miller, commander, 865-497-3161 or Gary Hansard, adjutant, 423-626-4550. Just like “back in the day” when you actively served, all uniforms are furnished.

Computer classes

The Claiborne Public Library is offering free computer classes for beginners. Participants will learn how to use email, Facebook, Microsoft Word, TEL and R.E.A.D.S. programs and will become familiar with common computer terms and features. The classes last six weeks and will be held each Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, or to register, call 423-626-5414.

DAV Meetings

Disabled American Veterans meet the first Tuesday of every month at 1703 Main St. Tazewell (next door to the Claiborne Progress office). All vets are welcome. Also, find us on Facebook.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting will follow. The public is invited to attend.

At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board holds a planning meeting to review and finalize the agenda. Those meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. The public is invited to attend.

The regular quarterly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be held the last Monday in February, May, August and November at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. (If no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held.) The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. (If no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held.) The public is invited to attend.

Narcotics Anonymous

There is a Narcotics Anonymous meeting each Thursday at 8 p.m., located at 1501 Tazewell Rd., Tazewell, behind Hardee’s.

NA meetings are also held every Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. For more information call 606-670-4356.

Family Support

Do you or someone you know living in Claiborne County have a severe intellectual and/or physical disability? There may be public assistance available for their special needs. Call Greene County Skills Inc. at 423-798-7137 or 7144 and ask Karin or Teresa about the Family Support Program. Family Support is a Tennessee state-funded program geared to serve individuals of all ages who are currently not enrolled in a Tennessee medical waiver program. Family Support may be able to help with respite or homemaker services, minor home or vehicle modifications, specialized equipment and more. We also serve individuals with disabilities in Greene, Hamblen, Union and Grainger counties.

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Cumberland Mountain Industries has announced participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible adults served at CMI, located at 1214 Cedar Fork Rd., Tazewell. For more information, contact CMI at 423-626-6757.

Adult High School

Need a high school diploma? The Claiborne County Adult High School is now offering free classes. Flexible scheduling is offered to accommodate working adults. “The tassel is worth the hassle” – with a diploma, you can earn higher wages, have better job opportunities, can attend college, enter technical school and have careers in the military. For more information, call 423-626-8222.

Free Drug Testing Kits

The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and provides free saliva-based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, located at 325 Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com.

City of Harrogate Meetings

The meetings of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Harrogate for the Fiscal Year 2020 will be conducted at Harrogate City Hall, 138 Harrogate Crossing, Harrogate, TN, 37752, on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The Board conducts a monthly work session on Tuesday at 6 p.m., prior to the monthly Board meetings. All meetings of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are open to the public.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. (If no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held.) The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting follows the board meeting each month. At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board meets in a study session to review and finalize the agenda. That meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.

Greene County Skills

Greene County Skills Inc. is seeking individuals in Tennessee that have developmental or physical disabilities. Tennessee has a grant program offering assistance. For more information, call Greene County Skills Inc. at 423-798-7137, ask for Karin Hagenburger or 423-798-7144, Teresa Crawford, Family Support Coordinator.

Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project

Outreach workers Tommy Brooks and Erin Haverland will be available to assist eligible veterans with enrollment in the Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project. HVRP helps veterans find secure employment through case management, job training, and referrals and links with other local service providers. Outreach workers can arrange visits with veterans in outlying areas who are unable to travel to the program office. Veterans Can Help is located at 511 Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Phone: 865-524-3926.

Town of New Tazewell Meetings

The Town of New Tazewell board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are conducted at New Tazewell City Hall at 413 First Avenue, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshops are held one hour prior to the regular meeting. The Planning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.

Town of Tazewell Meetings

The board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Tazewell are conducted at Tazewell City Hall at 1830 Main Street, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The BMA Workshops are on Wednesday, prior to the scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. as needed. The Planning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.