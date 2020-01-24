January 25, 2020

Photo gallery: CHS hosts CDHS

By Allen Earl

Published 11:06 pm Friday, January 24, 2020

Claiborne hosted Chucky-Doak, January 24 and won both varsity games but lost the junior varsity boy’s game. The JV game final score was 59-58, the varsity girl’s score was 39-31 and the varsity boy’s won 57-55. Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

