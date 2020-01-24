January 24, 2020

Photo gallery: Haley Medley signs to cheer as a Patriot

By Allen Earl

Published 12:55 pm Friday, January 24, 2020

Haley Medley along with family, friends, school officials and teammates met in the library at Cumberland Gap High School for a signing celebration. Haley signed to continue her cheerleading at the University of the Cumberlands. Here are a few photos from the event, please enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

