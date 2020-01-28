KITCHEN CORNER: Healthy Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

By Ellen Cawood

Kitchen Corner

How many of you have stuck to your New Year’s Resolutions as we approach the end of January? I bet there are plenty of you who have fallen off the bandwagon. I know I have once or twice, and that’s okay. I didn’t want to commit myself to a life of eating bland anyway. I simply wanted to try and get more nutrient dense foods, and I think I have drastically improved this month. One of the main things that gets me off track is sweets. I just love chocolate, I can’t help it! I wanted to find a recipe that could help curb my sweet tooth, but not destroy my effort to eat healthy. I think I found just that and I wanted to share.

Healthy Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

Ingredients: 2 ripe bananas, 2 eggs, 1 cup peanut butter, 2 teaspoons of vanilla, 2 tablespoons of honey, ½ teaspoon of baking powder, ½ cup of dark chocolate chips.

Instructions: Preheat your oven to 400. Blend bananas, eggs, peanut butter, vanilla, honey, and baking powder in a mixing bowl until combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Pour mixture in a greased muffin tin. Bake for eight minutes for mini muffins and 18-20 minutes for regular sized muffins. Remove from oven and allow them to cool for five minutes and enjoy!

These would make great breakfast or snack items and it’s something that your whole family will love. Also, you do not have to use peanut butter. Feel free to mix it up and try whatever kind of butter you would like!