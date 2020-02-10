Hollin signs with Tigers

Haydn Hollin gathered his family, friends, school officials, coaches, media and teammates into the library at Claiborne High School, February 10, to celebrate his signing to play football with the Georgetown College Tigers.

Hollin had a hard decision to make as he had over a dozen offers and several official visits before deciding where he wanted to play.

Hollin said this about his decision, “I really liked the atmosphere, their coaches and the NAIA championship tradition they have there.”

When reflecting back on his football career at CHS Hollin said this, “All through this my coaches have helped me and played a big part because they never gave up on me, never quit on me even driving me through adversity. I have to thank God, my parents, all my coaches, Chris Smith, Coach Nathan Medlin, Todd Stone and coach Jake Walker.”

His parents, Mike and Jessica had this to say, “This has been the hardest thing we have ever had to do. It’s been so stressful because we want him to make the best choice. Haydn’s biggest problem is that he makes friends wherever he goes and it’s tough for him to say no to some of those coaches and schools for that reason. We always thought he would sign as a baseball player but he ended up having 13 offers and went on 11 visits. As parents, we wanted him to pick a school that had less than a three hour drive and Georgetown did that and more. We are just so proud.”

They also wanted to thank a few people including Coach Medlin and Stone who always believed in him. CHS Athletic Director Jeff Stephenson, Coach Walker, Brandon Payne and a special thanks to Allen Earl.”

Coach Medlin said this about Hollin, “He has tons of potential, the coaches up there like him for exactly the same reasons as we do here. He has a special skill set and has improved so much over the time we have had him here. He became our bail-out, go-to-guy on offense. He’s great on the field and never missed our community service projects off it. He’s exactly what any coach would want in a player.”

Claiborne High School wishes Haydn Hollin the best of luck at Georgetown College.