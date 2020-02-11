Photo gallery: CHS versus SGHS
It was a tough night for Claiborne basketball, February 11. They played three games and lost all three to South Greene. The junior varsity boys fell 69-40 during the opening game. The varsity girls lost 64-14 and the varsity boys also fell 67-50. Here are a few photos from the games, enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
