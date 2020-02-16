CHS gymnasium officially dedicated to former coach Carl Green

Former Claiborne County High School Blue Devil players, cheerleaders, managers and more showed up at Claiborne High School on Feb. 13 to help dedicate the gymnasium in the honor and memory of former basketball coach Carl R. Green.

During a short ceremony at the halftime of the boys rivalry game against Cumberland Gap, Col. Lance Green, son of Carl Green, spoke of his father’s achievements on and off the court.

Lance thanked the many in attendance and for all the former Blue Devils who joined him on the court. Green also gave thanks to the school board members and everyone who helped in any form or fashion to get this accomplished. Coach Carl Green’s name is now on both scoreboards, outside on the bricks and on a plaque inside near the gymnasium.

It’s a fitting honor for the winningest coach in Claiborne County basketball history.