Photo gallery: CGHS vs Grainger
The Cumberland Gap Panthers basketball season ended, February 22, at Grainger High School. The Grizzlies charged out front and never looked back. They defeated the Panthers 64-34 to advance to the third day of the tournament. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
