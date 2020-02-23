February 23, 2020

Photo gallery: CGHS vs Grainger

By Allen Earl

Published 12:23 am Sunday, February 23, 2020

The Cumberland Gap Panthers basketball season ended, February 22, at Grainger High School. The Grizzlies charged out front and never looked back. They defeated the Panthers 64-34 to advance to the third day of the tournament. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

