OUTSIDE: Arbor Day tree widsom

By Steve Roark

Tri-State Outside

Arbor Day is approaching for our local states (TN March 6, KY April 3, VA April 24), and it’s a worthy recognition of the importance of trees in our lives. Here in the mountains they are omnipresent, with every scenic vista tree laden. Every home is full of tree stuff, from bananas to the roof trusses, and every breathe we take has some tree air in it. What follows is some quotes and a little poetry spoken by wise people on the importance of trees.

For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver. — Martin Luther

To the edge of the wood I am drawn, I am drawn. — Sidney Lanier

Under the trees! Who but agrees, that there is magic in words such as these? — Charles Claverly

In the country it is as if every tree said to me & Holy! Holy! & Who can ever express the ecstasy of the woods? — Beethoven

For the forest tree keeps in her heart secrets of days long gone. — Mary Webb

He that plants trees loves others besides himself. — English Proverb

The forest smiles, and every sense and every heart is joy. — James Thompson

One generation plants the trees, and another gets the shade. — Chinese Proverb

Stand still. The trees ahead and bush beside you are not lost. — Einstein

What is the good of your stars and trees, your sunrise and the wind, if they do not enter into our daily lives? — E.M. Foster

I said to the almond tree,” Friend, speak to me of God,'' and the almond tree blossomed. — Nikos Kazantzakis

Trees are our lungs turned inside out and inhale our visible chilled breath. Our lungs are trees turned inside out and inhale their clear exhalations. — Bill Yake

The wonder is that we can see these trees and not wonder more. — Ralph Waldo Emerson