February 25, 2020

Photo gallery: Davis signs with Berea College

By Allen Earl

Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020

February 25 – Chantel Davis met with school officials, family, friends, media, coaches and teammates in the library of Cumberland Gap High School to announce her signing to play soccer at Berea College. A life long dream is being fulfilled and Panther Nation is very proud of her. Here are a few photos from the ceremony, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

