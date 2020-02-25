Photo gallery: Davis signs with Berea College
February 25 – Chantel Davis met with school officials, family, friends, media, coaches and teammates in the library of Cumberland Gap High School to announce her signing to play soccer at Berea College. A life long dream is being fulfilled and Panther Nation is very proud of her. Here are a few photos from the ceremony, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
