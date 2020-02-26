Lady Panthers loses to Green Devils in consolation game

Cumberland Gap High School competed in the consolation game, February 25, after being defeated by Grainger the previous day. The Lady Panthers went from one juggernaut to another as they tipped it off against Greeneville. Both teams had qualified for regional play so all that was left was pride and the tournament’s third place.

The meeting did not go well for the Gap as they were defeated 69-45.

The Gap was down 21-5 after the first period but stormed back during the second outscoring the Lady Green Devils 16-11 but at the half the Lady Panthers were down, 32-21. Abbie Fultz and Kayli Hinckley along with Abigail Garner supplied the bulk of the first half offense.

During the second half Preseley Cole and Nevaeh Kerns supplied the offense but the Lady Green Devils outscored the Lady Panthers 37-24 and completed the 69-45 victory led by Lauren Bailey and her 17 points.

Leading the Gap in scoring was Garner with 13. Kerns came in strong in the second half and dropped in 11, Hinckley finished with seven, Cole had six, Abbie Fultz had four and Hayle Muse came in late and scored two points.

The Lady Panthers will play in regional play, February 29.