Local teams compete in pre-season tournament

Nine teams braved the cold weather, February 29, for a day packed full of softball hosted by the Claiborne Devils girls softball program. Participating teams included Claiborne, Horace Maynard, Rutledge, Clinton, Anderson Co., Cumberland Gap, Campbell Co., Oak Ridge and Norwood. The nine teams played a combined 11 games during the pre-season tournament / play date.

It was the first time for fans to see the girls of Claiborne and Cumberland Gap softball hit the diamond.

The 2020 Claiborne Devil’s girls softball team members include Allie Jones, Emma Hoskins, Kate Combs, Erica Keck, Maddie Ferguson, Kinley Mullins, Emily Widner, Jayden Pressnell, Grayson Bryant, Jacey Ferguson, Brinkley Hollin, Kayli Marshall, Madison Parker, Kailey Lambert, Marley Sweet, Avalynn Sweet, Jaylee Hayes, Madison Johnson, Jaycee Hall, Izzy Helton, Mya Correa, Allie Fortner, Rachel Fannon and Maci Short.

The Lady Panthers team members include Piper Edwards, Maddie Stevens, Lacey Gulley, Hayden Beeler, Savannah Medley, Bella Gidens, Jenna Beth Wilburn, Abby Peters, Gracie Nash, Maddy Osborne, Miley Miles, Savannah Williams, Meagan Wilder, and Allie Cosby.

Both teams are expecting great seasons.

Claiborne Coach Justin Cox had this to say about the day long event, “The young ladies would like to thank all the area merchants who donated as well as everyone who personally donated. I would like to thank all the district teams for making the best of a very cold day and exhibiting remarkable sportsmanship all day long. I’d also like to thank all the parent volunteers. Y’all made this tournament successful. I’m blessed to have a group of parents who are always willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done. Softball is alive and thriving in this area.”

Now the teams will all begin the 2020 season and strive for perfection.