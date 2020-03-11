Brush reaches 1,000 !
Tanner Brush recently scored 42 points in a single game for the J. Frank White Knights and now he has reached another huge milestone.
During a National Association of Christian Athletes Tournament game, March 6, Brush hit his 1,000th point as a Knight. It was a bittersweet milestone as his team did not achieve the ultimate goal of a 2020 NACA Championship.
When asked about how he felt when the ball ripped through the netting Brush said this, “My coach actually told me after the game. I had on clue that I would get it but when I found out it was an overwhelming feeling of joy. I just thought about how blessed I was. It wasn’t my main goal but it was definitely cool to reach it.”
The Knights would like to congratulate Tanner on reaching another milestone.
Photo provided by the Brush family.
Tony Campana holds base running clinic for Claiborne Bulldogs
Tony Campana volunteered his time, March 8, to conduct a base running clinic for the Claiborne Bulldogs baseball team. Campana... read more