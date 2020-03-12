Woodlake honors PVEC employees

In appreciation of Powell Valley Electric Cooperative (PVEC) and the hard work of the employees, Rodney and James England of Woodlake Lodge, Golf and Country Club recently provided breakfast for PVEC employees.

“We are very proud of the hard work that our employees do on a daily basis,” said Randell Meyers, General Manager/CEO of Powell Valley Electric. “We truly appreciate this act of kindness shown to our employees.”

Rodney England said he wanted to express his sincere gratitude and appreciation for the dedication of PVEC employees who work hard every day to keep our community in power.

He read the inscription on a plaque of appreciation presented to PVEC during the breakfast.

“We acknowledge the unwavering endurance of wind, rain, sleet, cold and darkness exhibited by the members of the PVEC in order to provide comfort to those they serve. We, therefore, express our sincerely offered admiration and appreciation for your dedication and perseverance in this endeavor,” said England.

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative is a consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides safe, reliable and affordable energy to more than 32,000 meters in Scott, Lee and Wise counties in Virginia and Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Grainger and Union counties in Tennessee.

