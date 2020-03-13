We are never alone

By Candida Sullivan

Contributing Columnist

We are not alone. Therefore, we shouldn’t live our lives as if we are alone. God wants to help us. He has the power to help us with all things. We just need to learn to take everything to Him in prayer.

So often I try to do it on my own. I worry about things and think about them, but I don’t pray about them. When I finally get to the point of praying, then God always helps me.

I want to make prayer my default reaction. I want to talk everything over with the Lord. The more I pray, the closer I get to Him. There is such power in prayer. It is a gift from God and I want to use it more.

The enemy doesn’t want us to pray. He knows the moment that we cry out unto the Lord, then He will help us. Therefore, he tries to distract us with our thoughts so that we will neglect to pray.

When all the feelings of stress and overwhelm start to stack upon us, then we just need to cry out to the Lord. He knows exactly how to help us. For the last few days, I have prayed on my way to work and coming home. Instead of listening to music or an audiobook, I have just talked to the Lord, and it has made such a difference to me.

Instead of wallowing in my troubles, it such a beautiful gift to be able to give them to the Lord. When I draw closer to the Lord, then He draws closer to me. While my flesh is weak, my Lord is strong. He can help us to overcome all things. We just have to trust Him. So, I am going through my Bible and reading all the scriptures about faith and trust. I want to train my mind to think about God’s word instead of my worries.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker, and certified life coach. Her book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA book of the year award. It is her passion to help others learn to overcome their own circumstances. She lives in Tennessee with her husband and children. If you’d like to contact her, please email her at candida@candidasullivan.com.