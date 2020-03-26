Are your mail and packages spreading Covid-19?

Did you just get something in the mail or a package delivered? Are they safe or do you need to worry about Covid-19? According to the United States Postal Service, your mail and packages are safe.

In fact, the USPS has changed the way they do business by modifying the way a package is signed. Instead of the required signature they are accepting a modified policy which allows the mail carrier to avoid close contact. Employees will now request a first initial and last name instead of going through the regular signature process.

The Center for Disease and Control and the World Health Organization have declared that Covid-19 is not being spread through USPS mail or packages being delivered by other companies. They state the differences in weather conditions and temperatures that a package travels through lends the virus to not have the ability to survive. There has, to this date, not been a single case in the United States that is associated with imported goods.

The Surgeon General also agrees with the finding that packages are safe but adds if a person feels more comfortable with trying to disinfect mail or packages they should do that. It comes down to a personal choice because we all know the amount of packages we all see being transported and delivered is rising daily.