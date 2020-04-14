Smokies to host 14u baseball tournament in June

The Tennessee Smokies will host a 14 and up Super Regional Baseball Tournament June 25-28 at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee.

There will be limited team availability so coaches need to be sure to register as quickly as possible.

The Tennessee Smokies will guarantee one game inside the great Smokies Stadium and guarantees one session inside the Smokies Performance Center.

The Tennessee Smokies and USSSA Knoxville are partnering to host the Smokies Super Regional Tournament, the tournament is for current 14U travel baseball teams and the rate to participate is $800/team. Games will be played at Smokies Stadium and area fields. The tournament is limited to the first 16 teams to sign up, so make sure to register today.

To register your baseball team please call 865-804-3050 or point your browser to kc.gann@usssa.com for any other questions.

This is a great opportunity for young baseball players who have struggled to find games to get on the field during this trying time for sports.