TDHS to hold virtual job fair May 22

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is launching an innovative event tomorrow to help Tennesseans safely communicate with area employers. The virtual resource fair will provide job seekers with employment opportunities and education resources through online web and videoconferencing from 11A.M. to 1P.M CST Friday, May 22.

Participants are encouraged to first register at: www.stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/virtual_resource_fair_job_seeker_registration by 10 a.m. on Friday morning (May 22) and share their job search goals and interests. TDHS will then provide job seekers with information on how to take part in online meetings with participating employers and organizations Friday. The meetings will be arranged through a TDHS web conferencing system that job seekers will be invited to connect to through their computer or cell phone.

TDHS is partnering with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Tennessee Talent Exchange to offer a wide variety of employers in the logistics, hospitality, grocery, and retail fields in this event. Among those who have signed on to participate include convenience store and gas station chain Speedway, Goodwill Industries of Knoxville, MasterCorp Hospitality, P.L. Marketing, firearm and apparel provider Beretta USA Corp., and the University of Tennessee.

For more information, go to: www.tn.gov/humanservices/virtual-resource-fair.