County mayor accused of using funds without authorization

Claiborne county mayor Joe Brooks has been formally accused of using county funds without first going through the proper channels. Two Fraud, Waste and Abuse Reports have been submitted to the Tennessee Comptroller, with documentation that would seem to verify the accusations.

The first report deals with the use of county money clearly designated for another purpose. The second report includes documentation showing that the county paid thousands of dollars for a bookcase installed in the office of the Circuit Court Judge – a state paid employee.

On Dec. 16, the Claiborne County Commission adopted a resolution adding $28,980 to the budget. The money was to be used to pay the Knoxville-based firm Partners for developing a transition plan to evaluate county buildings for ADA compliance.

Apparently, the money was used instead to pay 3 invoices totaling $9,162.80 to BarberMcMurry, an architectural firm. It looks as though Brooks hired the company to prepare a preliminary plan to renovate the third floor of the Claiborne County Courthouse. The plan would involve reworking the floor to accommodate two offices – one for the county mayor and one for the county finance department – and would include a conference room, kitchen and two restrooms, among other spaces.

The third floor was previously occupied by the Claiborne County Jail. The jail has since been moved to the Claiborne Justice Center. The floor is now used as storage for the courthouse offices.

Brooks is accused of obligating the county funds without the knowledge or consent of the Claiborne Commission.

Claiborne finance officer Angelia Tucker is also implicated in the report for her part in issuing payment for the three invoices.

The second report accuses Brooks and Circuit Court Judge John McAfee of “complicity” by “squandering public funds” to purchase the hand-crafted bookcase with sliding ladder.

The report states that, despite receiving 3 bids, Brooks did not choose the lowest one – something normally done whenever bids are presented to the Claiborne Commission for vote.

The bookcase cost $7,155. The lowest bid was $3,874.

“This expenditure is a total waste of county funds for a bookcase installed in the office of a state trial judge. It holds books belonging to the State of Tennessee, which are obsolete, as they now are on computer. These books are for show only,” states the report, in part.

The document goes on to say that the use of office space, rent-free, by a state trial judge is “another example of wasteful use of county property.”

“The State of Tennessee, through the Administrative Office of the Courts, should reimburse Claiborne County for the cost of the bookcase and begin paying the county rent for the office space being used by the trial judge,” continues the submitted report.

When contacted about this issue, mayor Brooks said he would be posting his response on the Claiborne County Mayor Facebook page.