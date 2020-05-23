Claiborne Commission calls out sketchy resolution

The Claiborne Commission spent a bit of time during its May meeting wrangling Resolution 2020-034 before tabling the document for further review during the finance and budget meetings, scheduled for the following evening.

The resolution calls for the transfer of $9,162.80 from the fund balance into a line item described in the document as County Buildings-Consultants. The transfer of this money would have corrected that portion of the budget by showing the payment of three invoices from the architectural firm BarberMcMurry.

The firm was hired by county mayor Joe Brooks to do a preliminary renovation plan of the third floor of the Claiborne County Courthouse. The plan would involve reworking the floor to accommodate two offices – one for the county mayor and one for the county finance department – and would include a conference room, kitchen and two restrooms, among other spaces.

The third floor was previously occupied by the Claiborne County Jail. The jail has since been moved to the Claiborne Justice Center. The floor is now used as storage for the courthouse offices.

Some of the commissioners agreed they could not find this particular line item in the budget.

“Has this bill already been paid? Without it being approved? Shouldn’t it come before us before it was paid,” said commissioner Carolyn Brooks during the discussion.

Mayor Brooks said he had consulted county attorney James Estep III about the matter.

“I can spend up to $10,000 on the project, which is what we did. Right now, we’re in a budget process to clean up those line items,” said Mayor Brooks.

He apologized to the commission, saying he had mistakenly put down the wrong line item. He said he meant to use the same fund used for the renovations done last fall to the Claiborne Health Department.

“If there’s not any money in a line item…I don’t write a check at the bank if I don’t have sufficient funds to cover it,” said commissioner James Hatmaker. “This should have been brought to the County Commission and put in a line item for (this) substantial amount of money to cover this check.”

He said the county had always paid its bills.

“We will continue to pay our bills. But, from this day forward – if there’s an invoice that comes in and there’s no money in that line item – I would suggest you better not pay it until it’s approved by this commission,” said Hatmaker.

Last fall, the county looked into what it would take to become ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant. A few county offices are currently located in other structures, making it difficult and expensive to upgrade.

Brooks said he hired BarberMcMurry as an alternative to the roughly $1 million it would take to comply with ADA standards.

Since the third floor of the courthouse is being used only for storage, Brooks said that space could be better used to incorporate remote access offices into one building.

The renovation plan would free up two offices on the first floor, allowing the Claiborne Emergency Management Agency to be located in the courthouse as well, he said.

The commission is expected to revisit this issue during its June meeting.

In a related matter, a private citizen has filed requests for state investigations, accusing mayor Brooks of using county funds without first going through the proper channels.

Two Fraud, Waste and Abuse Reports have been submitted to the Tennessee Comptroller, with documentation that would seem to verify the accusations.

The first report deals with the use of county money clearly designated for another purpose. The second report includes documentation showing that the county paid thousands of dollars for a bookcase installed in the office of the Circuit Court Judge – a state paid employee.

On Dec. 16, the Claiborne County Commission adopted a resolution adding $28,980 to the budget. The money was to be used to pay the Knoxville-based firm Partners for developing the transition plan to evaluate county buildings for ADA compliance.

Apparently, the money was used instead to pay the 3 invoices from BarberMcMurry.

The first Report accuses Brooks of obligating the county funds without the knowledge or consent of the Claiborne Commission.

Claiborne finance officer Angelia Tucker is also implicated in the report for her part in issuing payment for the three invoices.

The second Report accuses Brooks and the Circuit Court Judge of “complicity” by “squandering public funds” to purchase the hand-crafted bookcase with sliding ladder.

The report states that, despite receiving 3 bids, Brooks did not choose the lowest one – something normally done whenever bids are presented to the Claiborne Commission for vote.

The bookcase and ladder, which was apparently paid for with money from the Buildings and Grounds budget, cost the county $7,155.

The lowest bid for the project was $3,874.

“This expenditure is a total waste of county funds for a bookcase installed in the office of a state trial judge. It holds books belonging to the State of Tennessee, which are obsolete, as they now are on computer. These books are for show only,” states the report, in part.

The document goes on to say that the use of office space, rent-free, by a state trial judge is “another example of wasteful use of county property.”

“The State of Tennessee, through the Administrative Office of the Courts, should reimburse Claiborne County for the cost of the bookcase and begin paying the county rent for the office space being used by the trial judge,” continues the submitted report.

The Mayor was contacted on May 22 about this issue, at which time he said he would be posting his response on the Claiborne County Mayor Facebook page.

As of press time, the response had not yet been posted.

The Circuit Court Judge is barred, by his position, to publicly comment on this matter.

The Claiborne Progress is closely following this story and will have more as new information becomes available.