Football Returns

Football players at local high schools finally got the news they had been wanting to hear, May 28.

After being unable to begin workouts due to COVID-19 a call from the Director of Schools, Dr. Linda Keck and board finally came to athletic directors and coaches.

The call gave the green light for the Bulldogs and Panthers to resume the summer workout schedule, June 1.

The coaches will now meet with their respective teams and inform the young men the steps that will be taken to help ensure the safety of everyone involved.

