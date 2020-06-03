On the hunt for some fun

“You never know what you’ll find.”

That’s what Claiborne County resident Wayne Thomas says about using his metal detector.

Sunday evening, just before sunset, Thomas was searching for treasures near C.W. Gose Municipal Park. He wasn’t finding anything of great value, but he was having fun.

“I’ve done this for a long time, and I’ve always enjoyed it. It’s a good hobby,” he said.

Thomas admitted most people probably won’t get rich using their metal detectors, but he said there are lots of interesting things to be found. He said some of the more memorable items he has found over the years are Civil War bullets, and also some jewelry, but nothing of extremely great value.

“I’ve found a few rings that were worth a little bit,” he said, then added with a laugh, “I never found no gold.”

Thomas said the metal detector you use can make a difference in the treasures you find. He said they can range in price from around $40 to several hundred or more. More expensive detectors give more specific details about the objects being found under the soil, but he said with less expensive detectors, those under $100, a treasure hunter is more likely to be alerted of various items that may be false alarms.

“The cheaper detectors will keep you digging all day,” Thomas said.

In addition to enjoying the hobby, Thomas is also sharing it with others. Sunday evening he was accompanied by his neighbor, Greg Dodson, who has only been using his metal detector for a short time.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Dodson said as he detected an object a few inches under ground. As he dug a little, he found a silver-colored, heart-shaped pendant.

In addition to the pendant, the men wrapped up the day with a handful of coins and an evening enjoying the outdoors.