June 3, 2020

  • 84°

Photo gallery: Claiborne Football begins summer workouts

By Allen Earl

Published 11:58 am Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The Claiborne High School Bulldogs football team began it’s 2020 summer workouts with new pandemic guidelines promoting social distancing in place; however, the players adapted well to the new style of workouts. Here are a few photos from the practice, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

