Photo gallery: Claiborne Football begins summer workouts
The Claiborne High School Bulldogs football team began it’s 2020 summer workouts with new pandemic guidelines promoting social distancing in place; however, the players adapted well to the new style of workouts. Here are a few photos from the practice, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
