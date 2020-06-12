Cheryl Cheek, age 73, of Tazewell, TN, was born October 2, 1946 and passed away on June 1, 2020 at Claiborne Medical Center. Cheryl retired from Doctors Rose and Wilmoth Office in October 2010, where she was a secretary and billed insurance. She enjoyed puzzles, music, art, and spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Albert ‘Casey’ and Evelyn Fleming of Clarion, PA. Her husband of 51 years Bill Cheek of Tazewell, TN. Her sister and brother-in-law Karen and Thomas Doran of Tucson, AZ. Her sister Sandy Rak of Clarion, PA. Cheryl is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Dan and Neva Fleming of Clarion, PA. Children Holly and Brent Cheek and daughter-in-law Leslie Cheek all of Tazewell, TN. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

