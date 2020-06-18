CHS soccer workouts a bit different

The practices for Claiborne High soccer are taking on a different look this pre season just like football and other sports.

Guidelines were provided to Head Coach Jeff Sorke and he has worked hard to adhere to them. Sorke has adjusted his drills and other workout procedures to better provide a safe practice environment for the players.

Sorke spoke about the changes and how his team is coming together, “The precautions we are taking include asking the players if they have any symptoms, telling them to stay home if they do have any. We also have them use hand sanitizer as they come onto the field and again when they leave.

We maintain distance by using cones to space the players out properly. We have a tracking sheet for anyone that feels bad during practice and we inform a parent if this happens. We currently have 26 on the roster and may increase that number after dead period. We will have both varsity and junior varsity teams.”

The COVID-19 pandemic remains to be a thorn in the side of coaches and athletes alike.

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

2020 soccer workout participants ( Jeff Sorke photo)