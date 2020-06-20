Warner Robins, GA – Wilma Christine Manning went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020.

Born on October 11, 1931 in Ewing, Virginia, Christine was the daughter of the late R. T. Cowan and Flora Rowlett Cowan. Chris had two siblings; Herman S. Cowan and Rebecca Cowan, both now deceased. She grew up on the family’s farm in rural Lee County in southwest Virginia. She attended nearby schools during her formative years and ultimately graduated from Thomas Walker High School.

On August 30th, 1952 Christine married Leon C. Manning, a WWII veteran of the US Army Air Corp, from the adjoining Hancock County, Tennessee. Together they set up housekeeping and briefly ran a business in Ewing. Two sons were born to the young couple during this period. Times in the area were hard after the war, however, and Leon decided to re-enlist in the military by joining the US Air Force. Leon and Chris were stationed at various bases in New Mexico, Ohio, Nebraska, and Arizona over the course of his career. Leon also served in tours of Morocco and South Vietnam. In 1969, after returning from southeast Asia, Leon retired from the Military. Soon thereafter (in 1970) he and Christine moved their family to Warner Robins, Georgia.

After Leon’s Military retirement, Christine parented the boys and kept house while he worked as a skilled carpenter. Once their sons both left for college Leon fully retired. For the next forty years and more Christine and Leon reveled in the life they shared together, and delighted in entertaining their grandchildren. At the time of Leon’s death in 2019 they had been married for sixty-six years.

At various times over the years Christine served as a Sunday School teacher and in assorted roles in the Women’s Missionary Union. Because she was a talented musician, Chris was often called upon to serve as pianist and organist at church. She also sang in the church choir for many years. In addition to the piano and organ Chris played the accordion and guitar. She also composed numerous songs and the music to accompany them.

Christine was a woman of sure faith and a devoted member of Central Baptist Church. She was a prayer warrior, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved unconditionally, and was kind to everyone. Her memory will forever be cherished by her sons, Philip Manning (Dr. Terry Lynn) of Warner Robins, and Major Darrel Manning (Delia) of Reno, Nevada, and her grandchildren, Lauren Manning of Fairburn, Georgia, Dr. Evan Manning (Catherine) of San Antonio, Texas, and Gregory Manning of Sacramento, California.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on June 23rd, 2020 at Mount Zion Baptist Church with a visitation one hour prior at 1189 Mt. Zion Road, Tazewell, Tennessee 27879. Afterwards, Mrs. Manning’s remains will be laid to rest in the Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.