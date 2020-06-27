5th annual ‘Clays for Children’ a go

District Attorney General Jared Effler and staff have announced the “5th Annual Clays for Children Sporting Clays” will be held as scheduled on Sept. 25, at Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club in Maryville.

This annual event is sponsored by the District Attorney General’s Office in partnership with the children’s centers of the 8th Judicial District. Proceeds from the tournament will allow the centers of Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union counties to fulfill their worthy mission of serving abused and neglected children.

“I know that many are financially strapped during this time, and for that reason we struggled with whether to host our annual event. Ultimately, we decided to continue with our tournament because our children’s centers are meeting an unprecedented need and they are operating under a financial deficit due to COVID-19 cancelling other fundraiser,” said Effler.

Citizens can support the Clays Tournament by participating as a shooter, becoming a station sponsor or donating items for the auctions and meals. Monetary donations of any amount will be accepted.

For more information, contact Kathy Henard at the District Attorney Office at: (423)626-8002.