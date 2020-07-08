Eagle nation announces new boy’s basketball coach

Eagle nation was shook to the core when Coach Brandon Clawson released the news that he would not return as boy’s basketball coach.

H.Y. Livesay had to search for a coach after Brandon Clawson accepted an offer to coach high school basketball with his brother Ernie Mac Clawson. This announcement had the school searching for a new person to replace Clawson’s passion and enthusiasm.

After a thorough search the Eagles found their guy, Shawn Smith. Smith is a former coach at Forge Ridge and other schools and only wants to continue the winning ways that the Livesay program is known for.

When asked about taking the position Smith had this to say, “I’m honored and excited to be the head coach at H.Y. Livesay. Coming to H.Y. presents an opportunity to lead one of the most successful middle school programs in East Tennessee.”

Smith added, “I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that has been established. We will strive to continue moving the Livesay brand forward.”

Smith is very familiar with the community as he attended Cumberland Gap High School graduating in 2008 with his assistant coach Taylor Lowe who also played for the Panthers.

Smith only left Forge Ridge because it was one of his dream jobs, “I loved it there. I planned to stay 4-5 years and build it. Hard to say no when Livesay calls. Always been a dream job of mine if they ever called.”

Smith, players and fans now will try to prepare for a season that might look and feel different due to the pandemic.

By: Allen Earl

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

Smith has 10 years of coaching experience (Photo provided by Shawn Smith)