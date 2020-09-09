Daniels shines between the posts as CHS rallies to tie Grainger

Grainger brought the Lady Grizzlies to Claiborne County for a big district soccer match, September 8.

Claiborne and Grainger met earlier and were victims to weather playing around 30 minutes with a tie at zero to show for it.

Coach Jeff Sorke said this before the game, “Grainger is a good team but I think if we do what we are supposed to do that we can beat them tonight.”

Around the 36 minute mark Grainger got on the board first and added another goal at 32:46 at this point they were leading 2-0 Grainger and were being the aggressor.

At 23′-39″ Allie Jones gave the Lady Bulldogs their first goal on a deep, hard blast that found the net. The score was now 2-1. After withstanding several more shots on goal Claiborne was able to go into the half behind only 2-1.

At 11′-42″ in the second, Taylor Pressnell tied the game at two and the Lady Bulldogs were solidly back in the game; however, the scoring stopped and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Courtney Daniels was the talk of the town from both Claiborne and Grainger fans. She had 15 saves and her effort in net was the difference in the game.

Sorke spoke after the game, “I think we played a lot better defense in the rained out game. Daniels only had to make four saves until they stopped it with nine minutes left in the half. Daniels was all region tonight.”

