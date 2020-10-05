Claiborne JV defeats Cumberland Gap JV 13-0

The future stars of Claiborne County area high school football teams were on display, October 5 at Claiborne High School.

Cumberland Gap and Claiborne kicked off in junior varsity action and let their perspective fans see the talent that will soon become starters and stars of both programs.

The two rivals played a little sloppy at first but Claiborne eventually had a great drive that ended in a touchdown during the first half.

The Panthers could move the ball at times but a few dropped passes added to the difficulty of sustaining a scoring drive.

During the second half, Claiborne was able to score once more and kept the Panthers off the scoreboard.

The final score was 13-0 with the Bulldogs getting the win but more importantly both teams had the younger players see game action and get a feel for a big time high school rivalry game.

By ALLEN EARL