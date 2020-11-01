Bulldogs improve to 9-1, win region championship

The Claiborne Bulldogs football team was in position to finish the season on the top with a win over North Green, October 30.

The Bulldogs went into the game with only one loss and that was to Johnson County. Coach Nathan Medlin knew what his team needed to do for victory, “We have to keep our focus on what is most important. We have to continue to trust our process, all the accolades, stats, records and things like that will be there when the season is over, and will not help us win the games in front of us.”

Medlin added, “I think we need to stay the course, control what we can control. Like a lot of us have heard from our football coaches in the past, right now we need to stay low and keep our feet driving.”

Upon kickoff, the weather was cool and Claiborne didn’t take long to put up points. Jimmy Del Ervin found the end zone first on a four yard touchdown run and Alex Bailey kicked in the point after.

Ervin soon struck again this time on a 69 yard rush and Bailey knocked the PAT through to give Claiborne a 14-0 lead.

Storm Livesay ran in a two yard TD and Bailey was true on the point after. Claiborne led 21-0.

The offense kept clicking and Eli Stone added six more on a one yard rush. Bailey’s point after was true and the Dawgs led 28-0.

Just before the first quarter ended Claiborne’s Will Fugate added a safety making it 30-0.

Challen Massengill then took the free kick 55 yards for another score and Bailey kicked the PAT through the uprights to lead 37-0 and the first half came through an end.

During the second half Claiborne was deep into their bench and neither team scored. Claiborne won 37-0 and with their ninth win secured the regional championship and a playoff home game.

The Bulldogs will battle Pigeon Forge November 6. The Tigers have a 6-3 record.

By ALLEN EARL

