Photo gallery: Bulldogs versus Tigers

Claiborne hosted Pigeon Forge, November 6, for a huge opening round playoff game. The Tigers came in and took the win by the final score of 42-15.

Claiborne finished the season 9-2 and as Regional Champions. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Allen Earl Sports

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net