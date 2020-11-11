Photo gallery: Peyton Wilder signs to play golf at LMU
Peyton Wilder, family, coaches, teammates, school officials and friends met in the library at Cumberland Gap High School to witness him become a member of the LMU Railsplitter Golf Team.
Here are a few photos from the signing that took place, November 11.
Please enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl
Sports
allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net
