Lady Panthers ready to begin 2020-21 season

The 2020-21 Lady Panthers have been preparing as best they can for the upcoming basketball season.

The team will have the senior leadership of Presley Cole, Abigail Garner and Kayli Hinckley.

They have five juniors that could play key roles as well including Jaden Brock, Nevaeh Kerns and the twin attack of Abbie and Kylie Fultz.

Naomi Garner and Kerri Dixon are the two sophomores.

The team has three freshman coming in including Brynlee Foster, Emrey Glover and Gracie Nash.

The team has enough talent to keep improving and make a run to the top three of the district.

Coach Cline said this about his Lady Panthers, “We’re very excited to start playing. Our players worked hard this off season can’t wait to play.”

Making it even more difficult in getting this season underway was the break mandated by the Claiborne Board of Education due to the COVID-19 pandemic challenges that will not go away.

