State launches virtual American Job Center website

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has launched the Tennessee Virtual American Job Center (VAJC), bringing information about job services and programs to Tennesseans anytime, anywhere. The unique website guides users to not only the employment assistance available to them but also other services offered by multiple state agencies.

Finding the right job and educational opportunities can be overwhelming. The goal of the VAJC is to provide users the information found at more than 80 American Job Centers across Tennessee, no matter the time or where they are located.

“The Virtual AJC makes it convenient for people to learn about the different programs that can have a meaningful impact on their lives,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “In short, the Virtual AJC extends the reach of Tennessee’s American Job Center network”.

Job planning, education services, skills sharpening and training, work-life support, and youth services are a few of the programs the VAJC provides detailed information about in an easily understandable format.

When someone goes to the site, either on their desktop or mobile device, they can explore a list of services and programs that have the potential to improve their employment situation or provide financial assistance that will help them join the state’s workforce. Each program page contains information on eligibility requirements, reviews documents needed to apply, and provides the next steps to take to participate in the program.

If someone is unsure of which services could be most beneficial to them, the VAJC offers an interactive tool to navigate the different programs.

The Service Matcher guides the user through a short series of questions to determine what assistance is available to them. The Service Matcher then populates the programs they are eligible to participate in and creates a QR code unique to the user that contains all the information needed to start their AJC journey.

On the same page, the user can then make an appointment to meet with a career specialist in their area virtually, over the phone, or at the nearest American Job Center.

The Service Matcher streamlines the process of evaluating program eligibility, which saves time when a person initially meets with a career specialist. This tool will allow staff at the state’s American Job Centers to provide faster and more efficient service to their customers.

The Tennessee Virtual American Job Center is located at TNVirtualAJC.com. Users can visit the site on their schedule and at their own pace. Once they find the information they are looking for, they can take the next steps needed to improve their employment situation and their future.