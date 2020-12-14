Lady Bulldogs fall to Lady Grizzlies

The Claiborne Lady Bulldogs traveled to Grainger High to play the always potent Lady Grizzlies.

The game began with a slow pace with the Lady Grizzlies leading 10-5 after the first period of play.

During the second period, Grainger outscored Claiborne 20-7 and pulled away to lead at the half, 30-12.

Nine Lady Grizz players recorded scores in the opening half while Claiborne had only four.

Claiborne came out of the halftime break and couldn’t buy a basket. They were able to score only two points while Grainger added 25.

During the final period, the Lady Bulldogs added only eight points. Claiborne had only scored 10 points in the second half.

Grainger had little trouble once they got started and ran away to a 86-22 win.

Macie Sumner and Hailey Sexton led Claiborne in scoring with eight points each. Hannah Fugate had four points and Emma Myatt finished with two points.

Grainger was led by Tori Rutherford with 15 points.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net