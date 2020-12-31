Photo gallery: 2020 Claiborne sports and entertainment photos of the year

2020 was a most difficult year but there were some memorable things to look back on. Local sports excelled including our golf teams, football teams and soccer. There were many champions crowned and all-state athletes named.

The Claiborne County Fair gave us fun, safe entertainment and both high schools held parades for the seniors who had so much taken from them.

Tazewell City and the Chamber of Commerce gave us a new tradition in the tractor parade and much more. Looking back, we all had some great times in a most difficult year. Take a look at some of the memories 2020 provided and just for a moment, smile and remember.

Photos by Allen Earl

Allen Earl / Sports