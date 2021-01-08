January 9, 2021

  • 34°

Photo gallery: CHS versus Hancock (Girls & Boys)

By Allen Earl

Published 9:00 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

Hancock made the trip to Claiborne High for two games of varsity basketball. The Lady Bulldogs hit eight three pointers on their way to a 46-24 victory and the Indians defeated the Bulldogs 56-53 in a thriller.

Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy them and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Allen Earl / Sports

