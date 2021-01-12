Photo gallery: Cumberland Gap versus Grainger (3 games)

The Panthers and Lady Panthers made the trip into Grainger to play three games of basketball. The JV girls, girls and boys all played games, January 12.

All three teams played well and competitive but fell at the final buzzer. The JV girls lost 67-36. The girls game was 68-47 and the boys gave the Grizzlies a scare losing by only seven points, 67-60.

Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Photos by Allen Earl

By Allen Earl