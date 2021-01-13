Lady Grizzlies defeat Lady Panthers 68-47

Cumberland Gap traveled with the junior varsity girls across Clinch Mountain and into the land of the Grizzlies.

Just like the JV girls, the varsity team found out that they belonged on the same floor as the always potent Lady Grizzlies. They played very well but couldn’t match the Lady Grizzlies on the scoreboard for all four periods.

The visiting Lady Panthers with the play of Nevaeh Kerns and her five points helped keep her team within five points of the Lady Grizz. Helping her during the opening period was Jaden Brock, Abigail Garner and Abbie Fultz.

During the second period Grainger was only four points better than the Lady Panthers who led at the half 33-24 but the game felt much closer. Kerns and Kayli Hinckley led the way for the visitors during the second with ten combined points.

Coming out of the locker room Grainger struck fast and dropped in 18 points with the Lady Panthers managing only 10. The third period was the one where the Gap lost touch with Grainger.

Despite playing well during the final period the Gap scored 13 but gave up 16 and the win went to the Lady Grizz at 68-47.

Kerns led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 12, Garner had 11, Hinckley had nine, Emrey Glover had six along with Abbie Fultz, Jaden Brock finished the total with three points.

Tori Rutherford was outstanding for the Lady Grizzlies as she dropped in a game leading 27 points.

When asked about how the Lady Panthers played Coach Dennis Cline said this, “I was pleased. When we play with energy and focus, we play our best. That was only our sixth game. We’re still working things out. We’ve usually played 12-14 by now. But we’re thankful to be playing.”

Video: Nevaeh Kerns puts in a basket down in the paint after some great passing by her teammates

Photo and video by Allen Earl

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net